Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$394,314.69 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

MFC traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.44. 12,802,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.52. The company has a market cap of C$46.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$21.28 and a one year high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.73.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

