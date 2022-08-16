Manavendra Sial Sells 25,000 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SunPower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,861. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

