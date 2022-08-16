MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 1.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 706.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

