MAI Capital Management Sells 713 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

NYSE ICE opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

