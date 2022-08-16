MAI Capital Management Sells 1,002 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 540,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

