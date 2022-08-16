MAI Capital Management Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.