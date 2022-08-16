MAI Capital Management Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $439.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

