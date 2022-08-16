MAI Capital Management Has $2.46 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,107,000 after acquiring an additional 142,204 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

