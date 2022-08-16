MAI Capital Management Has $1.82 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

LRCX opened at $517.29 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

