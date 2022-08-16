MAI Capital Management Buys 12,721 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 536,379 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on F. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

