MAI Capital Management Acquires 8,031 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.