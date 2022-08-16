Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Macy’s stock remained flat at $19.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,574,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,513. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 639,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $39,240,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 91,029 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

