MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s current price.
MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
MacroGenics Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 147,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 186,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares during the period.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
