MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s current price.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

MacroGenics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

In related news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 147,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 186,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares during the period.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

