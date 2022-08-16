Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.92.
Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.52. 36,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,784. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.93.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
