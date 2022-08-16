LuaSwap Market Cap Hits $2.61 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.61 million and $1,987.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068547 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,952,060 coins and its circulating supply is 177,545,496 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

