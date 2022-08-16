LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,691 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 842,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,476,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

