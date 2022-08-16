LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,744 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,744 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 652,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

