LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,092. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.87 and its 200-day moving average is $255.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

