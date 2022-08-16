LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 3.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $250,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $337,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

