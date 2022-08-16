LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5,340.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,131. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

