LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. 725,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. The stock has a market cap of $384.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

