LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

VPU traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.84. 14,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $168.46.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

