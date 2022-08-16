LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.84. 55,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

