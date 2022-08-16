LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 579,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

