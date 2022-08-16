Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,506 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after acquiring an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $156,028,000 after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,148,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 657,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.