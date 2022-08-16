Louisiana-Pacific Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,134 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.