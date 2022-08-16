Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.