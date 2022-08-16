Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $286.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

