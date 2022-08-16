Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.