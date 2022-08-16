Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,505 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

