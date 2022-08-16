Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $504.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 553.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.87.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,017. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

