Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

