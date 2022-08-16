Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

