Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,505 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

