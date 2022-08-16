Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after buying an additional 135,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after buying an additional 241,420 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 109,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

FTV stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

