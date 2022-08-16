Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.32.

