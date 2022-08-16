Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 53,663 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $703,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $222,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.7% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.