Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 51,941 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,172,000 after buying an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after buying an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Envista by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,932,000 after buying an additional 406,559 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

