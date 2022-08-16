Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 29,068 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

