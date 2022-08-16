Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 121,304 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after buying an additional 1,886,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

