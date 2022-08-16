Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

