Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 47,061 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

