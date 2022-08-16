Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 34,662 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 766,601 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.