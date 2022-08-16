Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

LULU stock opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

