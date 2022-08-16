Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

