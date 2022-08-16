Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $37,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RRX opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

