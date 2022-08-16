LM Funding America (LMFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,926. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

