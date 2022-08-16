Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) were up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Approximately 2,235,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,061,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.04).

Live Company Group Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.38. The stock has a market cap of £7.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

