Lisk Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Lisk has a market cap of $161.56 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

