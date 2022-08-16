Linker Coin (LNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $401.00

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

